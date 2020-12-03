Taking action. NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, filed for divorce after he was spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen, E! News reports.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, and the model, 23, met in 2018 and welcomed their son, Makai, in March 2019. It is unclear when they married.

Beasley raised eyebrows earlier this week after photos surfaced of him getting cozy with the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, while shopping at a mall in Miami on November 23. After the pictures went viral on social media, Yao took to her Instagram Stories to react.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on Tuesday, December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The model added, “The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

Pippen, for her part, seemingly fired back at Yao on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 2, writing, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

The former Bravo personality was previously married to retired NBA player Scottie Pippen, from whom she filed for divorce in 2018 after more than 20 years. The exes have four children together: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. Scottie, 55, is also the father of Antron, 33, with ex-wife Karen McCollum, Taylor, 26, with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby and Sierra, 25, with ex-fiancée Yvette DeLeone.

Scotty Jr. reacted to the scandal surrounding his mother and Beasley on Tuesday, tweeting, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.” Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the young basketball player also “liked” several tweets about the PDA-filled photos.

Larsa’s outing with Beasley came after her headline-making fallout with the Kardashian family. In a November episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, she blamed Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, for their issues, claiming that the rapper, 43, “brainwashed” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, and her sisters.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” Larsa said about West on the podcast. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Beasley’s rep and Yao for comment.