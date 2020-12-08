Exclusive

Larsa Pippen Is ‘Focusing on Her Kids’ and Talks to Son Scotty Pippen Jr. ‘Daily’ Amid Malik Beasley Drama

By

Family first! Larsa Pippen is dedicated to being an attentive mother amid drama after she was spotted with married NBA star Malik Beasley, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, made headlines earlier this month after photographs of her and the basketball player, 24, from late November surfaced online. The photos showed Pippen out in Miami, holding hands with the athlete, whose wife, Montana Yao, reportedly filed for divorce after seeing the pics.

“The last thing Larsa needs is attention,” the insider tells Us, noting that the former reality TV star has been spending time in Florida with her inner circle. “She has been in Miami hanging out with her best friends Michelle Pooch and Loren Ridinger.”

Larsa Pippen Is Focusing on Her Kids Amid Malik Beasley Relationship Drama
Larsa Pippen with her children Courtesy of Larsa Pippen/Instagram

The mother of four has also been in communication with her family and working on her next business venture.

“She has been focusing on her kids and her jewelry brand that is going to be carried at Saks and other large retail stores,” the source says.

After the photos surfaced on Tuesday, December 1, Pippen’s eldest son, Scotty Pippen Jr., seemingly responded to his mother’s actions on social media.

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions,” the Vanderbilt basketball player, 20, tweeted after “liking” multiple tweets about the drama. “All good over here.”

Larsa Pippen Got Flirty Comment From Malik Beasley Before Miami Date
Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen get cozy on a shopping date together on November 23, 2020 in Miami, Florida. MEGA

The source noted that Larsa’s relationship with her son, whom she shares with estranged husband Scottie Pippen, is good.

“Scotty Jr. is focusing on basketball and talks to his mother and father daily,” the insider explains.

Larsa, who also shares sons Preston, 18, and Justin, 15, and daughter Sophia, 12, with the former Chicago Bulls player, 55, has shared cryptic messages amid the controversy with Beasley.

“Don’t judge me until you know me,” she posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 4.

Two days later, Larsa shared a prayer for people “dealing with heartache” and was slammed for her message. “I am thinking of Malik Beasley’s wife and son,” one follower wrote on her post. Another added: “She praying for her victims.”

Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie in 2018 after initially filing two years prior. The pair were married for more than 20 years before calling it quits.

Beasley, for his part, wed Yao in March after meeting two years prior. The model, 23, reportedly filed for divorce from her husband the same day she saw the PDA photos.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m just seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The estranged couple share 20-month-old son Makai.

