A subtle clapback? Larsa Pippen shared a cryptic quote as the fallout from her outing with married NBA player Malik Beasley continues.

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me until you challenge me,” reads a post shared by the 46-year-old reality TV personality on Friday, December 4, via Instagram Stories. “And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me.”

Pippin made headlines earlier this month after photos surfaced of the Real Housewives of Miami alum holding hands with Beasley, 24. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard’s wife, Montana Yao, subsequently called him out via social media.

“Wow … I don’t even know this man. This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all,” the 23-year-old model wrote on Tuesday, December 1. “The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

Yao, who welcomed son Makai with Beasley in March 2019, reportedly filed for divorce from the athlete in the days following the photo scandal. Flirty comments Beasley has left on Pippen’s Instagram account in the past have also resurfaced amid the controversy.

While Pippin has yet to officially address the drama, she shared another cryptic quote on Wednesday, December 2, which read, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

Pippin was previously married Scottie Pippen for 20 years. While the twosome split in 2016, they briefly reconciled before calling it quits for good in 2018. The duo share four kids: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

“With Scottie, a lot of people think he cheated on her and she cheated on him. That never was the case in our relationship,” Larsa said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on November 9. “Infidelity really wasn’t what was the demise of our marriage. It was other things. We just kinda grew apart and fought over things, it was never about another person. It was always about the issues we had.”

While Scottie, 55, has stayed mum as his ex’s love life makes headlines, Scotty Jr. isn’t here for the drama, tweeting, “Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.” The Vanderbilt basketball player also “liked” several tweets shading his mom.