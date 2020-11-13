Larsa Pippen revealed that she’s been sick with the novel coronavirus after making headlines for her hot takes on the Kardashian family — but she quickly deleted the announcement.

“I’ve been battling Covid for a week. It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, November 13, before removing the post hours later.

Us Weekly can confirm that the reality TV personality tested positive for COVID-19 as the global health crisis rages on. “She’s been battling it for a week with a hard time breathing,” Pippen’s rep said. “She’s had horrible body aches. We’re hoping she starts feeling better soon.”

Pippen’s health revelation comes shortly after she came clean about the state of her current relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian amid rumors that the longtime pals had a falling out. While discussing her history with the famous family, Pippen called out Kanye West for being the reason for her feud with Kim, 40.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that,” Pippen said on the Monday, November 9, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, before claiming that the Yeezy designer, 43, had “brainwashed” his wife and her sisters.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that the Skims founder was no longer following Pippen on Instagram after years of friendship. The Chicago native, who was previously married to Scottie Pippen for 21 years, had frequently appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since falling in with the reality stars and their squad.

As social media users wondered whether a feud was brewing, an insider told Us in July that Kim “wanted to reset” her account to focus on “her family and childhood friends.” Larsa, however, continued to accuse West of being the instigator behind the end of her friendship with Kim.

“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family,” she said of the KKW Beauty founder on Monday. “I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it.”

Though the details of their friendship’s demise raised eyebrows, the Kardashian family is “unbothered” by Larsa’s comments.

“The family thinks Larsa spoke out about this now because she is craving attention,” a source told Us exclusively. “And the only attention she got as of late was from being Kim’s best friend and from being on the show.”