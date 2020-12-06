Larsa Pippen was slammed on Instagram after she posted a prayer for people “dealing with heartache” days after she was spotted arm in arm with married NBA player Malik Beasley.

“God, I pray for healing & comfort for anyone dealing with heartache,” the 46-year-old’s post read on Sunday, December 6. “I pray that they find refuge in You in the midst of their pain. May You continue to give them the strength to keep going. To push through these dark moments & know You are with them every step of the way.”

“I am thinking of Malik Beasley’s wife and son,” one follower commented wrote on her post while another wrote, “She praying for her victims.”

“You knew he was married and didn’t care. Please!” another commented.

While several fans expressed their support for Pippen, another wrote, “This one is savage @larsapippen but it’s a cold world so I guess I get it. But damn this is right between the eyes tough.”

Her post came days after Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, revealed that she was blindsided by seeing pictures of her husband, 24, holding hands with the former Real Housewives of Miami star.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

Yao met the Minnesota Timberwolves player in 2018 and welcomed son Makai with Beasley the following year. She reportedly filed for divorce the day she saw the photos.

Pippen seemed to fire back at the former Miss Malibu Teen USA on Wednesday, December 2, writing on her Instagram Stories, “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

The entrepreneur and blogger also shared a cryptic quote on Instagram on Friday, December 4, as flirty comments Beasley previously left on her account resurfaced amid the controversy.

“Don’t judge me until you know me,” Pippen posted on her Stories. “Don’t underestimate me until you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me.”

The Chicago native was previously married to retired basketball star Scottie Pippen for 20 years. They split in 2018 and share four children, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.