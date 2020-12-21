Showing off their love! Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have taken their romance to new heights, as they posed together for a holiday-themed pic.

On Sunday, December 20, the twosome were photographed standing in front of a massive Christmas tree while in Minnesota, where he plays for the Timberwolves. Pippen wore a mostly black outfit and added a pop of color with a yellow plaid shirt that was wrapped around her waist, while the NBA star donned a red tracksuit. One week earlier, the pair stepped out in the midwest state for a night out together and were caught engaging in PDA on the street.

Their Sunday sighting comes just a day after the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, posted about forming a special bond with someone. “Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 19.

Pippen and Beasley, 24, were first linked in late November when they were photographed holding hands while walking through a Miami shopping mall. Since then, they have continued to show their affection for one another. Earlier this month, the athlete dropped a flirty message on her Instagram post that questioned what “makes you the happiest.” The Georgia native commented with a red heart emoji and wrote, “U.”

Their hot and heavy romance came as Beasley split from his wife of less than one year, Montana Yao. The 23-year-old model was blindsided by photos of the couple together, but noted via Instagram on December 1 that “the truth always comes out one way or another.” Pippen seemingly responded to Yao’s statement by sharing a quote that advised her followers to “not always trust what you see on social media.”

Yao, who welcomed a child with Beasley in 2019, filed for divorce a week after seeing the viral photos. She claimed on December 9 that she and the pair’s young son, Makai, were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Prior to Beasley, Pippen’s most high-profile romance was with NBA legend Scottie Pippen. The now-estranged pair wed in 1997 and split for good in 2018 when she filed for divorce. Together, they share four kids: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.