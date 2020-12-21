Larsa Pippen shared a message about finding the right person amid the scandal over her romance with married NBA star Malik Beasley.

“Sometimes you meet a person and you just click — you’re comfortable with them, like you’ve known them your whole life, and you don’t have to pretend to be anyone or anything,” the 46-year-old wrote in a message on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 19.

Shortly afterward, the Real Housewives of Miami alum posted a photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it, “God, goals, growing, and glowing @prettylittlething.” Beasley appeared to like and then unlike the post.

Her posts came days after she was spotted snuggling with the Timberwolves point guard, 24, on a date night in Minnesota on Monday, December 14.

Pippen and Beasley were first linked earlier this month after photos surfaced of the pair holding hands while strolling through a mall at the end of November.

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, was blindsided by the pics, taking to Instagram on December 1 to express her surprise.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” the model, 23, wrote. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.” Yao, who shares a son, Makai, with Beasley, filed for divorce a week later and revealed on December 9 that she and her 2-year-old had been kicked out of their house amid the PDA scandal.

“Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” the former beauty queen wrote, adding that she was “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

She noted that there had been “no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology” from her estranged husband.

While neither Beasley nor Pippen have spoken publicly about their relationship, the former reality TV star has shared several cryptic messages on social media that appear to address the fallout.

“Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” the mother of four wrote on her Stories, before getting backlash for posting a prayer for people “dealing with heartache.”

On December 12, Pippen, who was married to NBA great Scottie Pippen for more than 20 years before filing for divorce in 2018, shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, “What makes you the happiest?”

“U,” Beasley replied along with a red heart emoji.