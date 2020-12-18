Larsa Pippen Cozies Up to Malik Beasley Amid NBA Star’s Divorce Drama

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley aren’t hiding their attraction to each other, despite ongoing drama amid the NBA star’s split.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, and the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, were spotted cozying up together during a night out in Minnesota on Monday, December 14. The duo were decked out in all-black outfits as they held onto each other.

Pippen and Beasley were first spotted out together in late November. At the time, the pair were walking through a shopping mall in Miami. Just before their PDA-filled outing, he dropped a flirty comment beneath her Instagram post about his interest in taking her out. “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he wrote.

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, shared her shock in response to the viral photos. “Wow… I don’t even know this man,” the 23-year-old wrote via her Instagram Stories on December 1. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The model additionally wrote that “the truth always comes out one way or another” before adding, “I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. … Appreciate all the love y’all for real.”

Pippen, meanwhile, appeared to hit back at Yao’s comments. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media,” a quote on her Instagram Story read. “Even salt looks like sugar.”

Yao, who welcomed a son with Beasley in 2019, reportedly filed for divorce on the day she saw the controversial pics. On December 9, she claimed that “things have been pretty rough” amid the scandal. The influencer alleged that she and the pair’s infant son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Beasley, meanwhile, has continued to engage in flirty exchanges with Pippen on social media. When the reality star captioned an Instagram selfie earlier this month asking what “makes you the happiest,” the athlete responded with a red heart emoji, saying, “U.”

The fashion designer was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2018 when she filed for divorce. They share four children together: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.

Despite her ongoing drama with Beasley, a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s children with Scottie, 55, are her priority. “She has been focusing on her kids and her jewelry brand that is going to be carried at Saks and other large retail stores,” the insider explained.

The source noted that she has been spending time with her inner circle in Florida, adding, “The last thing Larsa needs is attention. She has been in Miami hanging out with her best friends Michelle Pooch and Loren Ridinger.”