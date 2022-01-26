Dorit Kemsely Erika Jayne Is Feeling Stronger Amid Tom Girardi Legal Battle

Moving on. After a difficult season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne has a new outlook for season 12.

“I think she is in a better place,” her costar Dorit Kemsley revealed on the Wednesday, January 26, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “She went through a lot and I think she’s coming out the other side and she’s feeling better and feeling stronger. I think it’s still, you know, a battle and it’s not over, but I think that she is doing better and better.”

In November 2020, the “Pretty Mess” singer, 50, filed for divorce from Tom Girardi. One month later, the former couple were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

The reality star has since been sued for $25 million for her supposed involvement in Tom’s alleged wrongdoings, but has continued to maintain her innocence and claimed that she had no knowledge about her husband’s legal issues, which played out on the Bravo show.

Tom, 82, meanwhile, has been placed under a conservatorship amid a battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. In October 2021, Bravo was asked to turn over unaired scenes involving Erika in order to help with the ongoing investigation.

“We are a long way from finding out what really happened here,” Erika said during the season 11 reunion in November 2021. “I loved my husband. I thought he was great. Now he’s allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How do you think I feel? … [I feel] horrible. And I’ve said that over and over.”

At the time, Erika also told Andy Cohen that she was “happy to say everything” she could about the case — and Dorit appeared to confirm she does on the new season.

“She’s very open,” Dorit told Us. “She’s very open and I feel like the most open and free I’ve ever seen her.”

She added about the November 2021 reunion, “I mean, listen, there’s always room to grow, isn’t there, you know, and that’s the beauty about the season and watching it back. I think the wonderful thing about the reunion is that you can really put things to bed and move on.”

That same month, the Chicago actress let fans know she’s been feeling better following an intense RHOBH season and “a “bombshell filing” in the Lion Air case that could potentially help clear her name, according to investigator Ronald Richards.

“Everything’s good,” she told Extra’s special correspondent (and former Housewife) Teddi Mellencamp. “Life is turning in a positive direction.”