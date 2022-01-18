Getting Real with the Housewives >Episode 81

RHOC’s Emily Simpson Says Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Steve Lodge Was an ‘Opportunist’: The Red Flags Were There’ 

By

She saw the warning signs. Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson may not have been in former costar Vicki Gunvalson’s inner circle, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t see the red flags in her relationship with Steve Lodge.

Former ‘RHOC’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I wasn’t surprised [about their split] just because when we were at her engagement party I remember talking to Vicki’s brother and her brother told me at the engagement party that they were never gonna get married and [Steve] wasn’t into her. So I was like, ‘Wow, that was a lot,’” Emily, 45, exclusively revealed on the Tuesday, January 18, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I felt like he was an opportunist and I think the red flags were there.”

RHOC Emily Simpson Saw Red Flags Vicki Gunvalson Ex Steve Lodge
Emily Simpson and Vicki Gunvalson Shutterstock (2)

The businessman, 63, announced that he proposed to Janis Carlson on January 3, three months after he and Vicki, 59, called off their engagement. The exes started dating in 2016 and Steve popped the question three years later.

Every Bravo Star Breakup in 2021

Read article

Following the news of Steve and Janis’ engagement, the Coto Insurance president told Us that Steve was a “fame whore and is all about staying relevant.” Emily, for her part, saw the former RHOC star’s point of view.

“I just think Vicki wanted her love tank filled and she wanted it to work out and she wanted to see the best him,” Emily explained to Us on Tuesday. “She thought they had a future together, but I think he was, you know, in it for the camera time or whatever, and then he moved on. So, you know, I feel badly for her.”

The Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time: Erika and Tom, More

Read article

Despite Emily and Vicki having a rocky relationship, with the former longtime Bravo star previously calling the lawyer the “worst casting decision Bravo has ever made,” Emily would still want to see Vicki back on the RHOC.

“I wouldn’t mind Vicki back on the show. I think Vicki’s good on the show,” Emily told Us. “I think she’s funny and I think she’s quirky and I think she says funny things and I think she does funny things and I think she’s good TV.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 80

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen Still ‘Love Each Other’ Despite Divorce
Ready to move on. Three years after filing to end their marriage, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, and the Real Housewives of Miami star is ready to put her relationship in the past. Larsa...
Flip podcast card

Episode 79

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Is ‘Not Happy’ with Margaret Josephs Over Luis Ruelas Comments
Friendship on the rocks. Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are at odds during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and things got heated. Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’...
Flip podcast card

Episode 78

RHOC’S Noella Bergener Is in a New Relationship Amid Divorce
Moving on. While in the middle of a messy split from estranged husband James Berenger, Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener has found a new relationship. Every Bravo Star Breakup in 2021 Read...
Flip podcast card

Episode 77

Gina Kirschenheiter Felt ‘So Much Pressure’ After ‘RHOC’ Firings
A sense of relief. After Bravo cut ties with three housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter was a bit on edge about her future on the show. RHOC’s Kelly, Elizabeth and Braunwyn...
Flip podcast card

Episode 76

Porsha Williams Sets Date for Wedding, Is Considering 3 Ceremonies
In the works! Porsha Williams revealed new details about her wedding plans amid her engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia. Former ‘RHOA’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Read article “We ended up coming...
Flip podcast card