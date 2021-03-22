So sleepy! Lala Kent shared an adorable shot of her baby girl, Ocean, on Monday, March 22, showing the newborn’s face for the first time.

“A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45 a.m., my life changed forever,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of the little one resting in a pink onesie and matching hat. “This little 5 lb 10 oz sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love.”

The Bravo personality went on to write directly to her daughter, adding, “Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama. My heart could just burst.”

The Utah native announced in September 2020 that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were expecting their first child together. The producer, 49, also shares daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s a real-life thing,” the reality star said during a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode at the time. “I’m really emotional.”

The pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be later that same month, and the results shocked the then-pregnant star.

“I just assumed I’m having a boy,” Kent exclusively told Us Weekly in Septmeber 2020. “When I saw the pink parachute [at our reveal party], it was a bit of an adjustment. And then I saw my mom, and I just bawled because I get to have that. I get a little mini Lala.”

Emmett chimed in at the time: “I never thought for one second [it was a boy]. I feel like I’m really good with girls. And I’m old. I feel like if we had a boy, he would be like Tarzan off the walls.”

He and the Give Them Lala Beauty creator welcomed their baby girl earlier this month. “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother,” the Florida native wrote via Instagram on March 15.

“The best day!! Congratulations, papa!!!!!!!! Love you three!!!!!” new mom Stassi Schroeder commented on the social media upload, while pregnant Brittany Cartwright wrote, “Congratulations Daddy!!! We love you guys so much!!!”

The director went on to post “sweet” photos of his daughters meeting their baby sister.