Back-to-back playdates! Shortly after meeting Stassi Schroeder’s baby girl, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, played with Lala Kent’s daughter, Ocean.

“Hey, boyfriend,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 30, captioned a Tuesday, April 27, Instagram photo of her former costars’ 2-week-old baby boy reaching out to touch her sleeping 1-month-old daughter.

Cartwright, 32, and Taylor, 41, shared similar photos on the Instagram account they run for their baby boy. “Cruzin’ with the ladies,” the Vanderpump Rules alums wrote. “First Play Date with Baby Ocean.”

Scheana Shay, who welcomed her daughter, Summer, on Monday, April 26, wrote that she wanted to come over “next time.”

More Bravo personalities commented on the sweet social media uploads, from Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, to Kristen Doute. “Oh my gosssssshhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!! This is damn cute!!!!!” the Next Level Basic author, 32, wrote, while the commercial casting director, 41, added, “They both are gonna look so cute in little Nikes.” Doute, 38, called the babies’ bond “the sweetest thing.”

Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed their baby girl in March. The Florida native, 50, who is also the father of daughters London and Rylee, wrote via Instagram at the time: “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother.”

The following month, Cruz arrived. Taylor gushed about how “absolutely amazing” his wife was during her pregnancy and birth, calling her their families’ “rock” in an Instagram family photo.

The Michigan native added, “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God.”

When asked earlier this month which of their friends’ babies they plan to have the most playdates with, the Kentucky native predicted that their son will be a “ladies’ man.” Cartwright gushed, “I want him to grow up knowing all of the babies! I love all of these women, and I’m so happy we have been able to go through this amazing experience together! It’s truly been a blessing to have all the support and advice from all of them!”

She briefly mentioned her and Taylor’s plans to give Cruz a baby brother or sister, noting that they will “probably end up with three.”

