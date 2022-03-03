Airing it out. Lala Kent claimed that there is more to her split from Randall Emmett than what has already been made public — and the reality star is no longer holding back.

“Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was. He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021 — the month I gave birth,” Kent, 31, commented on an Instagram post accusing Emmett, 50, of being a narcissist on Wednesday, March 2.

The Vanderpump Rules star alleged that the director started to travel with the woman while she was at home with their daughter, writing, “I thought he was working, because that’s what he said he was doing. After the pictures surfaced, I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter — but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return ocean to the home.”

The Utah native went on to claim that she wasn’t allowed to leave their mutual home unless they were on good terms. “I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23 year old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left,” she continued. “Sadly this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Kent, who shares 11-month-old Ocean with Emmett, also voiced her displeasure with the “broken court system” that affects the time she has with her little one.

“Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho,” she concluded. “It makes me sick that my sweet daughters face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work.”

The Give Them Lala author later alleged in a separate comment that Emmett was still involved with the mystery woman, adding, “She saved me. But I’m heartbroken for her. She’s his next victim.”

Emmett, who has never publicly commented on any cheating allegations made by Kent, did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment regarding his alleged new girlfriend.

Kent and Emmett originally confirmed their romance in 2018 after his divorce with Ambyr Childers was finalized. Later that year, the pair announced their engagement and went on to welcome Ocean in March 2021. The singer sparked split speculation in October 2021 when she removed all traces of her then-fiancé from her social media feed. One month later, Us confirmed that Kent and Emmett called it quits.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us at the time. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

During the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion, Kent opened up about the issues in her relationship with Emmett.

“Randall was never ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” she emotionally explained in January. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is. I thought I knew that he was loyal to me. That is all I wanted. Because I was like, ‘I know how dudes are and I know I can trust him.'”

She added: “In my mind, I thought life is not cookie-cutter. We were soulmates, we fell in love, and of course, I didn’t think he would be doing this to me.”

