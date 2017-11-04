Man and wife! Kate Upton and fiancé Justin Verlander tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on Saturday, November 4, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 25, and the Detroit Tigers pitcher, 34, were joined by family and friends as they celebrated their special day at the luxurious Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort. The romantic ceremony was held at a beautiful medieval church overlooking the Montalcino valley.

The actress wore a gorgeous Valentino gown for the affair and received an Anito Ko wedding band.

As previously reported, Upton revealed details on her special day during an interview with Martha Stewart Weddings in May. “I just know I want a lot of flowers. And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle,” she said at the time, noting that Verlander is actually allergic to flowers! “Justin has terrible allergies. He’ll have to take an allergy pill.”

The model also added that the duo wanted a medium-sized wedding with about 150 attendees.

The Other Woman actress and the athlete got engaged last year and Upton confirmed the happy news when she debuted her glamorous engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala in NYC. The couple dated on and off for three years before they reunited in January 2014.

