‘Harry Potter’ Star Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones

Off the market. Matthew Lewis announced to his fans that he had married Angela Jones by sharing a stunning photo from their big day.

In the pic, he is wearing a classic black tuxedo and Jones is wearing a formfitting white wedding dress and carrying a gorgeous white flower bouquet. The Harry Potter actor, 28, tweeted the photo of them walking arm in arm together through a garden on Monday, May 28, and captioned it: “Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming.”

The Me Before You actor also posted the same photo on Instagram using the United States and England flag emojis as his caption, to represent his and the American actress’ backgrounds.

Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the beloved Harry Potter films from 2002 to 2011, proposed to the event planner in December 2016 in Paris in front of the Eiffel Tower. She gushed about the proposal nearly a year later on Instagram, with a cute throwback mirror selfie of them sitting on a couch together.

“When in Paris! This trip, almost exactly a year ago, was full of nights we won’t remember and memories we’ll never forget,” she captioned the pic in October 2017. “I was calling him fiancé for almost a full 24 hours when this photo was taken. I made him take a picture on this couch every night before we went out. He hated it. 🖤.”

According to TMZ, the pair met in January 2016 at an event at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, where she works as an event planner. They started dating in July of that year after she divorced her first husband. This is Lewis’ first marriage.

