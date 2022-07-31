So not happy. After Teddi Mellencamp and Meghan King cringed over Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor’s wedding invitation, the former baseball player has called them out.

“Ooof Jimmy is so angry,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, July 30, sharing an alleged text message conversation with Edmonds, 52. “[I] tried to apologize 🤷‍♀️.”

Per Mellencamp’s screenshots, the retired MLB star allegedly asked if King, 37, had sent her a copy of the invite, noting that was “hard to believe” since the engaged pair only mailed 18 to their guests. The Indiana native, for her part, replied that she “blindsided” King after receiving the save-the-date via Instagram DM.

Edmonds — who got engaged to the 37-year-old real estate agent in August 2021 — apparently asked Mellencamp to show him the receipts but she did not want to “out the person” who sent the message. “I will happily have Cortney [sic] on the pod to discuss and apologize for showing it,” she typed out, referring to her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

The Bravo personality continued in her text message: “I am not going to fight with you. And the invite was also posted on someone’s Insta story. I can apologize but that’s where I leave it.”

The conversation apparently riled up Edmonds, who advised her to “clean up your own s—t” and “stop worrying about other peoples [sic] before it comes back to bite you in the ass.”

While Edmonds — who allegedly claimed that Mellencamp was “trash” for dissing his fiancée — has not publicly addressed his alleged conversation with the Celebrity Big Brother alum, she doubled down via her Instagram Story.

“If making a joke about an invite on a pod gets him this upset. Yikes,” Mellencamp captioned her text screenshots on Saturday while playing Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” track. “PSA to angry men. This ain’t it.”

John Mellencamp’s daughter further defended her decision to share the pair’s heated exchange. “For the record, I would have never shared those texts if he didn’t speak to me the way that he did on them,” Teddi explained. “I was happy to apologize [and note that] his fiancée and I have aesthetic differences in invitations.”

Teddi and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum made headlines several days earlier after they publicly bashed Edmonds’ wedding invites.

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe,” the “Two T’s in a Pod” cohost told King during the Thursday, July 28, episode of her podcast. “And I just have to [read] it. It says, ‘Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James [Bond].’”

The Missouri native — who shares 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with Edmonds — revealed to Teddi that she had not previously seen the invites. She added: “OK, alright, I mean everyone has their different style. I mean, it’s implied [that Jim is James Bond here].”

King, whose divorce with the center fielder was finalized in May 2021, further claimed on Thursday that the exes do not talk and only coparent through a smartphone app.

“I don’t know what coparenting is,” the model previously joked to Us Weekly in February of their relationship, noting their three children primarily live with her. “I struggle with communication [with him]. In order to coparent, you have to communicate right? Yeah, so that would be a good start. … Jim hates me. It’s horrible.”

