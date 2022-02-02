Following her instincts. Meghan King has “no rules” when it comes to introducing her three children to her partners.

“They’ve only met two,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively of daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, on Tuesday, February 1, while promoting her weekly YouTube series recapping the Bravo show. “They’ve only met Christian [Schauf], who I dated in Park City, [Utah]. I dated him for awhile and he was my first boyfriend [after splitting from Jim Edmonds in 2019]. That was a lot of fun.”

The former Bravo personality noted that when her and the 51-year-old retired MLB player’s children met Schauf, 41, it was “brief” and the little ones “didn’t spend a lot of time with him.”

Following King’s 2020 split from the Uncharted Supply Company founder, the Missouri native moved on with President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens. The pair were married from October to December 2021, with King’s kids included in the Pennsylvania nuptials.

“I was married to [him] and he lived with me and obviously they had to meet him,” the University of Mississippi grad told Us of the attorney, 43. “But that was a quick relationship, so I don’t think either person made any kind of deep impact on their lives.”

The former reality star added that she hasn’t made “any decisions” about when is the right time to introduce Aspen, Hart and Hayes to her significant others. The Say Yes to the Dress alum is now dating again — although she isn’t looking for anything “serious.”

The blogger told Us: “I’m on Raya every now and then. I usually deactivate it because it’s annoying, but … I get set up. I’m not focusing on dating. It’s just fun if it’s there. … It’s not a big deal.”

When it comes to tying the knot again in the future, however, King is “done” with married life. “No. Nope,” she told Us of the possibility, adding that her recent split taught her to “take it slow” and “slow it down.”

The former sales representative is looking to meet someone with “financial stability” and “flexibility in his work schedule,” telling Us, “I’m just looking for somebody who has a similar lifestyle. I would prefer someone with children this time. I thought I didn’t before, but now I do.”

For now, King is focused on her weekly YouTube series. “It’s fun,” she gushed to Us. “I get to be funny. I like being funny. It’s just a good time and that’s really it. We’ll see where it goes. For now, I’m just going to see the episodes that I was on but I have a feeling that it’s probably gonna change and evolve and we’re going to add other cities and different kind of channels or shows.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper