Who Is Ines de Ramon? 5 Things to Know About Paul Wesley’s Wife

The apple of his eye! Paul Wesley has kept his life with wife Ines de Ramon somewhat private since their secret wedding in 2019.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, was first spotted with the de Ramon (born Inés-Olivia de Ramon) in June 2018 after they enjoyed a dinner date in New York City. One month later, they confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo together on social media.

Wesley showed off his then-girlfriend via Instagram in July 2018 while attending a wedding in Montauk, New York, with former TVD costar Nina Dobrev and pal Jessica Szohr.

Later that year, the New Jersey native again gave fans a glimpse at his life with de Ramon after spending the night in the Big Apple.

“Throwback Thursday, Feast of San Gennaro, Nyc 🐙🦉❤️🍕,” the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star captioned an Instagram snap of his lady sitting on a NYC fire escape in September 2018.

Shortly after ringing in the new year, the twosome sparked marriage speculation when they were photographed wearing matching rings. Wesley appeared to have a gold band on his left hand in early February 2019, while the former Christie’s worker wore a diamond ring.

Dobrev, 33, seemingly confirmed Wesley’s relationship status in June 2019, when she spoke about her friendship with the couple.

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife,” the Love Hard actress said during an appearance on the “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

De Ramon, for her part, posted a throwback photo in July 2020 from the pair’s nuptials in celebration of their anniversary. In the snap, which is private on her Instagram profile, she wore a white wedding gown and shared a kiss with the Before I Disappear actor.

The Brother’s Bond Bourbon cofounder, meanwhile, gushed over his multilingual love in December 2020. “Happy birthday to the queen of the house,” Wesley captioned a series of social media pictures with his wife.

The snaps included multiple selfies of the duo traveling around the world and spending time side by side. Ahead of his whirlwind romance with de Ramon, Wesley was married to Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013. He then dated Originals star Phoebe Tonkin on and off for four years before they called it quits for good in 2017.

