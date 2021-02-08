Elena and Stefan, together again! Former Vampire Diaries costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited for a fun-filled ski trip — and they were joined by their significant others, Shaun White and Ines de Ramon.

Instead of tuning into Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, the bunch opted to hit the slopes at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village, Wyoming. Wesley, 38, posted several photos and videos from the snowy getaway to Instagram, including an action shot of the actor snowboarding and selfies he took with the group.

“My kind of superbowl Sunday w/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn,” he captioned his post.

White, 34, uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories of Dobrev, 32, “playing in the snow.” In the clip, the Degrassi alum was shown falling into the snow while snowboarding.

Dobrev and Wesley starred on The Vampire Diaries as former love interests Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore, respectively. Though the duo appeared to have fun during their chilly getaway, they weren’t always so close.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley,” the Perks of Being a Wallflower actress said on Candice King and Kayla Ewell’s “Directionally Challenged” podcast in 2019. “I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love but … We really just didn’t get along the first five months of shooting.”

Wesley expressed a similar sentiment later that year at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “We totally clashed [the] first couple years in terms of just getting on each other’s nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship,” he previously explained. “So it’s like this nice, happy ending.”

The former costars last reunited in September 2020 for a sweet hang out with their dogs. Dobrev and Wesley were joined by his 28-year-old wife.

Wesley married de Ramon in 2019 after divorcing his Killer Movie costar Torrey DeVitto in 2013. He also dated his former Vampire Diaries castmate Phoebe Tonkin on and off from 2013 to 2017.

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that Dobrev is dating White. The duo have been able to grow closer while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying quarantining and living together,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2020. “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people. They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

