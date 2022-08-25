Happily ever after for Stefan Salvatore? Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have been married since 2019, offering glimpses into their life with their dog, Gregory, over the years.

The Vampire Diaries alum started dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale following his split from Phoebe Tonkin. Us Weekly confirmed in 2017 that the former CW stars ended their on-again, off-again romance after four years. Wesley was also previously married to actress Torrey DeVitto. Their reps told Us in 2013 that the spouses had “decided to amicably split” after two years of marriage.

Wesley was first linked to de Ramon during summer 2018. After including her in a group shot via Instagram that June, he shared a sweet solo shot of his love in September 2018.

“Throwback Thursday, Feast of San Gennaro, Nyc 🐙🦉❤️🍕,” he wrote at the time.

Less the one year later, the couple started wearing wedding bands. In June 2019, Wesley’s former TVD costar Nina Dobrev confirmed that the pair had tied the knot.

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife,” the Degrassi alum said on the “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

Wesley and de Ramon have gone on double dates with the actress and her beau, Gold medalist Shaun White, over the years. In 2020, the two couples got their pups together.

“Hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks #puppyplaydate,” Dobrev wrote alongside a pic with Wesley and de Ramon, Gregory and the Love Hard star’s dog, Maverick.

Wesley and de Ramon rescued Gregory during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I’m in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it,” he told People in November 2020, telling the outlet he was happy to be safe and healthy with his wife amid the lockdown. “For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life.”

In February 2021, Wesley, de Ramon, Dobrev and White took their friendships to the slopes in Wyoming.

“Lessons w @shaunwhite,” Wesley captioned a video from the trip at the time.

Scroll through for Wesley and de Ramon’s relationship timeline: