It’s officially over. Paul Wesley filed for divorce from wife Ines de Ramon after nearly five years of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 40, filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Friday, February 17, per documents obtained by Us, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. According to the docs, separate and community property and assets will be determined later. Wesley appears to be acting as his own attorney.

The two announced their separation in September 2022, with a rep for the pair telling Us that their decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Since their separation, both Wesley and de Ramon, 32, have moved on romantically. Wesley has been linked to model Natalie Kuckenberg — who is 18 years his junior — since November 2022. De Ramon, for her part, began dating Brad Pitt that same month.

The actor has been married to since 2019. Wesley was first linked to the jewelry expert in June 2018. One month later, the director made their romance Instagram official after attending a wedding with de Ramon in Montauk, New York. They were joined by his fellow TVD alum Nina Dobrev and pal Jessica Szohr. Per the divorce filing, the exes tied the knot in August 2018.

Since then, the twosome kept their relationship relatively private. In February 2019, Wesley and the Los Angeles resident sparked rumors that they had quietly tied the knot when they were photographed wearing matching rings. The couple remained tight-lipped about their status, but Dobrev, 33, seemingly confirmed the marriage during a June 2019 podcast appearance.

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife,” the Degrassi alum said on “Directionally Challenged” at the time. “It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

Two years later, Dobrev and her boyfriend, Shaun White, went on to accompany Wesley and de Ramon on a ski trip at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village, Wyoming. “My kind of superbowl Sunday w/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn,” the former CW personality captioned a series of snaps from the snowy double date.

Before marrying de Ramon, the Killer Movie actor exchanged vows with Torrey DeVitto in April 2011. DeVitto had a recurring guest role on The Vampire Diaries as Meredith Fell during the supernatural show’s third season, and she gushed about getting to spend time with her then-husband on set. “We get to be in the same city together, which is a rarity these days,” she told Glow Magazine in December 2012.

The exes split after just two years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in December 2013. Wesley later dated former Vampire Diaries castmate Phoebe Tonkin on and off from 2013 to 2017.