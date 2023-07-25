Paul Wesley started dating Natalie Kuckenburg shortly after he made headlines for the end of his marriage to Ines de Ramon.

The former Vampire Diaries star went public with Kuckenburg — who is 18 years younger than him — in November 2022. Two months prior, Us Weekly confirmed that Wesley and de Ramon had quietly called it quits.

Wesley and de Ramon were married for three years and stayed fairly quiet about their romance after they were first seen together in June 2018. Kuckenburg, meanwhile, has shared several glimpses of his relationship with the actor — and his dog, Greggory — since they were first linked.

“Random analog captures …. Berlin🖤UK🇬🇧LA🍃,” the model captioned several photos via Instagram in February 2023, including one of Wesley walking the pup.

Scroll through for Wesley and Kuckenburg’s relationship timeline: