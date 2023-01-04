Melting away the winter blues. Brad Pitt and new flame Ines de Ramon soaked up the sun on a New Year’s Eve vacation amid their budding romance.

The Babylon star, 59, and the jewelry designer, 30, were spotted relaxing poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, January 3, showed the couple lounging topless on their romantic getaway. Pitt donned a pair of dark sunglasses and blue swim trunks as he caught up on reading with de Ramon by his side. She faced away from the cameras, but her bathing suit top was noticeably missing.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that de Ramon split from husband Paul Wesley after three years of marriage. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago,” said a rep for the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, and his estranged wife after Wesley was spotted without his wedding ring at an event in New York City.

Two months later, de Ramon joined Pitt and his friends at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. When the Oscar winner celebrated his birthday in December 2022, his new love interest was by his side.

“They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the twosome are “officially dating.”

As they continue to explore their chemistry, Pitt and de Ramon are bonding over their shared interests. “They’ve been hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place,” a second insider revealed this month. “He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too.”

The Fight Club actor wants “to spend all his time” with the New Jersey native — but his pals are wary that he might be falling too quickly. “Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character,” the source told Us. “She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last.”

Before sparking his romance with de Ramon, Pitt was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski. The Ad Astra star was previously married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016. While they were declared legally single three years after calling it quits, the A-listers have been locked in a messy battle over custody of their minor children. (Pitt and Jolie, 47, share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.)

Amid the legal drama, the Moneyball actor opened up about how focusing on his art has helped him through tough times. “It’s all about self-reflection,” he told the Financial Times in October 2022 of collaborating on an exhibit with musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago. “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s–t. Where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped.”

He continued: “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt. … As I get older, I find such a comfort in friendships where you can be [completely yourself], and I want that to extend in the outer world.”