Is a new celebrity couple brewing? Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are “spending time together” following her split from Paul Wesley, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating,” the insider exclusively explains to Us. “They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

The source adds that the 58-year-old actor “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” but “they are becoming great friends” and will see what “blossoms from there.”

Pitt and de Ramon, 29, were first spotted together last month at a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. The jewelry designer was reportedly in attendance at the movie star’s Babylon premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 15.

The pictures of them at the concert came two months after Us confirmed that de Ramon and Wesley had separated following three years of marriage. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a rep for the duo told Us in September, adding that the spouses “request privacy at this time.”

De Ramon and Wesley were first linked in summer 2018, sparking marriage speculation the following February after they were seen wearing wedding rings. In June 2019, Wesley’s former The Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev confirmed that the pair had wed, noting on the “Directionally Challenged” podcast that she loves her ex-castmate’s “wife.”

The Tell Me a Story star previously sparked split speculation when he ditched the aforementioned ring at his Brothers Bond Bourbon event in NYC in August. Per the rep, he had quietly split from his wife the April prior.

Pitt, meanwhile, has a well-known dating history but hasn’t publicly confirmed any relationships amid his messy divorce and legal battle with Angelina Jolie. The exes — who announced their split in September 2016 — were declared legally single in April 2019 as they argued over custody of their kids. They share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

“He’s really enjoying the process of putting himself out there and going with the flow as a single guy,” another source previously told Us of the Fight Club actor in October. “[He’s] taking his time before committing to anything serious.”