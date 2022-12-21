Watching a love story unfold! Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are a confirmed item after first being linked to each other in November.

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 30, were spotted out and about together several times in November and December. Just weeks after they attended a Bono concert with famous pals including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn, the lovebirds were seen celebrating Pitt’s 59th birthday together.

“Brad is smitten with Ines,” another insider exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Prior to her romance with the Ad Astra star, the jewelry designer was married to Paul Wesley. Us confirmed in September that the former couple had called it quits after three years of marriage. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago,” a rep for the duo told Us at the time. “They request privacy at this time.”

Pitt, for his part, has been linked to Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie. The Fight Club actor and Jolie, 47, — who share sons Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Knox, 14, and daughters Sahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14 — finalized their divorce in 2019. He was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005.

In August, an insider told Us that the Ocean’s Eleven star was enjoying the bachelor life.

“He’s going out on dates and having fun,” the source said at the time. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family and he tries to take breaks whenever possible.”

The insider added: “Brad keeps his dating life very private between himself and whoever he’s dating, especially if it’s casual. But when it’s serious, those closest to him will know.”

Pitt spoke candidly about being accountable for his mistakes in past relationships during a September interview with the Finnish public broadcaster YLE, per an interview published by the Associated Press.

“It’s all about self-reflection,” he told the outlet, commenting on his foray into sculpture in the wake of his divorce. “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s–t. Where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped.”

He continued: “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

For more on Pitt and de Ramon, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.