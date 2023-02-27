Her support system. Brad Pitt is helping girlfriend Ines de Ramon get through her divorce from Paul Wesley, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” the insider shares. ​Pitt himself has been through two divorces, the first with Jennifer Aniston, finalized in 2005 after five years of marriage, and the second with Angelina Jolie, which she initially filed in 2016 after more than 10 years together.

The source adds: “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything.”

Us broke the news that the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, filed for divorce from the jewelry expert, 30, on February 17. De Ramon, for her part, filed her own paperwork that same day. The exes — who secretly tied the knot in August 2018 and revealed their split in September 2022 — both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. They each appear to be acting as their own attorney.

Meanwhile, de Ramon is focused on her romance with the 59-year-old Babylon star, whom she began dating in November 2022.

“Brad and Ines have definitely grown closer over the past few months,” the insider tells Us. “They spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules. He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

A second source exclusively revealed to Us last month that the pair’s nearly 30-year age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.”

“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” the insider shared at the time. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”

Over the weekend, the pair spent time in Paris while Pitt was in town to present Fight Club director David Fincher with an honorary César Award at the ceremony on Friday, February 24. Hours later, the Bullet Train actor and de Ramon were spotted dining together at an after-party celebration at Fouquet’s restaurant on the Champs-Élysées, per video footage shared by Paris Match via Twitter.

Wesley, for his part, has also moved on romantically. He sparked romance rumors with model Natalie Kuckenburg in November 2022 when the two were photographed packing on the PDA in Italy. Kuckenburg has since shared numerous romantic snaps with the Tell Me a Story alum via Instagram, including a sweet selfie on Valentine’s Day earlier this month.