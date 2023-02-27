The city of love! Brad Pitt was a no-show at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards after spending time in Paris with girlfriend Ines de Ramon over the weekend.

The Babylon star, 59, was not in attendance at the 29th annual awards show on Sunday, February 26, which was held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. Two days earlier, Pitt — who, with the rest of the actors from the film, was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture SAG Award on Sunday night — presented Fight Club director David Fincher with an honor at France’s César Awards on Friday, February 24. Hours after Friday’s ceremony, Paris Match shared footage of the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, dining with de Ramon, 32, at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées as part of a large after-party.

The couple’s outing in the romantic city occurred one week after de Ramon filed for divorce from estranged husband Paul Wesley on Friday, February 17. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that same day that the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, also filed his own divorce documents from the jewelry expert. The exes, who secretly tied the knot in August 2018, both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, per documents obtained by Us.

While Pitt and his Babylon costars did not win their 2023 SAG nomination — that honor went to the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once — the film is still up for three Oscars at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12: Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Meanwhile, the two-time Oscar winner (who was snubbed for his role as washed-up silent film star Jack Conrad) has other things on his mind. Namely, his romance with de Ramon.

“Brad is smitten with Ines,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2022 about the Bullet Train star’s feelings toward the New Jersey native after they first sparked romance rumors while embracing at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Though Pitt and de Ramon weren’t officially an item at the time, the source told Us, it didn’t take long for the pair to take the next step in their relationship.

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now. They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” a second source told Us one month later.

By January 2023, their romance had already grown even more serious. “Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,” a third insider told Us at the time. “The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.”

The couple have been “taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place,” the source shared. ”He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too.”

Pitt, for his part, was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. He famously began dating Angelina Jolie after meeting on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ultimately tying the knot in 2014. The exes, who share six children together — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 — split in 2016 and were embroiled in a tumultuous legal battle for three years before finalizing their divorce in 2019. (In addition to several serious allegations against Pitt, Jolie, 47, accused her ex-husband of physically assaulting her and two of their children on a plane in 2016, which the Moneyball star denied.)