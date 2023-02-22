Finally on the same page? Ines de Ramon filed for divorce from Paul Wesley on the same day he submitted his own legal paperwork.

The jewelry designer, 32, filed her own set of divorce papers in Los Angeles on Friday, February 17, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. Similar to Wesley’s filing — which he also petitioned on Friday — she also appears to be acting as her own attorney. Both sets of documents state that separate and community property and assets will be determined later. Like the Vampire Diaries alum, de Ramon also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former couple announced their separation in September 2022 after four years of marriage. A rep for the pair told Us at the time that their decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months prior. While Welsey, 40, and de Ramon did not have any children, they did share a dog named Gregory. Despite remaining private about their relationship, the two did give a glimpse into their lives with their pup.

“Happy birthday to the queen of the house,” Welsey gushed via Instagram in December 2020 alongside a selfie of the two with their dog. “Love, -Paul and Greggy.”

The exes secretly wed in August 2018, but their marriage wasn’t officially confirmed until Wesley’s former TVD costar Nina Dobrev revealed in 2019 that the duo said, “I do.”

“We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife,” the Degrassi alum, 34, said during a June 2019 episode of the “Directionally Challenged” podcast. “It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

Since their split, both Wesley and de Ramon have moved on romantically. De Ramon began dating Brad Pitt in November 2022. She and the Bullet Train actor, 58, were linked after they attended a Bono concert together with a group of friends just two months after she and Wesley called it quits.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star, for his part, was linked to Natalie Kuckenberg shortly after de Ramon was seen with Pitt. Wesley and the model, 22, spent the holidays together at a New York Knicks game in December 2022 and even took a romantic Austrian ski trip the following month.