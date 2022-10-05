Everything Angelina Jolie Has Said About Brad Pitt's Alleged Abuse

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits in 2016, but the incident that led to their split has remained contentious years after their divorce.

The Girl, Interrupted star filed for divorce from the Seven actor in September 2016, shortly after the pair flew from France to California with their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. After the plane landed, the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated Pitt for child abuse because of an incident that allegedly happened during the flight.

Jolie didn’t initially reveal what occurred, but she hinted that the couple’s split had something to do with the incident when she announced her plans to divorce the Oscar winner. “Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage,” a rep for the actress told Us Weekly in September 2016, less than one week after the flight. “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.”

Two months later, the DCFS cleared Pitt in their investigation — as did the FBI, who investigated the case because the flight was international — but speculation about the incident continued.

The Thelma & Louise star addressed his split from Jolie in a May 2017 interview with GQ Style, though he didn’t comment on what allegedly happen during the flight.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” the Oklahoma native said at the time. “It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart. … Our focus is that everyone come out stronger and better people — there is no other outcome.”

The Unbroken director, for her part, didn’t get specific about the incident, but in March 2021, she stated in court documents that she and her children were willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of their domestic violence claims against Pitt. While that testimony never happened, Jolie reiterated her claims against the Ad Astra star in October 2022 as part of the duo’s battle over the French winery they shared during their relationship.

“On September 14, 2016, Jolie’s marriage came to an end,” the Maleficent actress’ legal team alleged in court docs obtained by Us. “On that day, Jolie, Pitt and their children were flying to Los Angeles from Château Miraval. Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15. After that flight, for her family’s well-being, Jolie decided to file for divorce.”

An insider close to Pitt disputed the Eternals star’s account, telling Us that the claims were “completely untrue.” The insider added: “She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving.”

Keep scrolling for everything Jolie has alleged about what happened on the plane.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.