Angelina Jolie recently detailed new abuse allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 4.

In response to the Tomb Raider star’s accusations — in which she claimed Pitt, 58, “choked” one of their six kids and “struck” another while on a 2016 flight to California — a source close to the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor disputes Jolie’s account.

According to the insider, the claims mentioned by the Girl, Interrupted star, 47, in the new documents are “completely untrue.”

“She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving,” the source alleges, adding that the Maleficent actress had an “opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges following their investigation.”

In the October 4 documents, Jolie’s lawyers alleged that the Fight Club star was “physically and emotionally abusive” toward his then-wife and their kids throughout the September 2016 flight.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” Jolie’s legal team alleged in docs filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”

The insider, however, claims that the Unbroken director and her team “go back to the same thing month after month” with “new and false” information about the pair’s past relationship.

“She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial,” the source explains to Us about the new court documents, noting that the judge ultimately granted “50-50 custody to Pitt following in-depth observations and analysis by doctors, therapists and other experts.”

Jolie initially filed the complaint against Pitt as part of the twosome’s fight over Château Miraval. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor previously claimed that he wanted to buy the Oscar winner’s winery, but she sold it to a third party without his knowledge.

According to Tuesday’s documents, Jolie alleged that she did give her ex the opportunity to buy her out, but he claims she demanded a nondisclosure agreement “that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” After she refused to agree to that provision, Pitt allegedly walked away from the deal.

The former Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars tied the knot in 2014 after nearly a decade together. They share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. The two called it quits when Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

Pitt, for his part, was previously investigated for child abuse by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after the 2016 flight. While he was cleared of the allegations that November, he also briefly investigated by the FBI due to the flight being international. The agency closed the investigation without pressing charges.