A family affair? Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are taking their time when it comes to interacting with the Fight Club actor’s children, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Brad adores Ines and things are going very well,” the insider says, noting that their closeness hasn’t yet extended to Pitt’s six children, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 59-year-old Babylon star’s kids — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 — “haven’t met her yet and she has not met Angie,” the source explains. “The relationship is still fairly new so it will take some time before any introductions to the rest of the family.”

Jolie, 47, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years together. The exes are currently still embroiled in a messy custody battle over their youngest children.

Additionally, the Moneyball actor filed a lawsuit in February 2022 against the Tomb Raider star, claiming she sold her stake in their Château Miraval winery without his knowledge. In response to the legal battle, Jolie claimed in court documents in October 2022 that Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Anne Kiley, a lawyer for Pitt told Us in a statement at the time, noting he would be responding to the allegations in court. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, however, hasn’t let his legal woes get in the way of his budding relationship with de Ramon, 32.

“Things are getting more serious” between the pair, the source tells Us, noting that the jewelry expert is “slated to visit him soon” as Pitt continues to work in New York City on a new project.

The couple, who were first linked in November 2022, “miss one another quite a bit since he has been in N.Y. filming Wolves alongside George Clooney,” the insider continued. “The distance has absolutely made the heart grow fonder.”

While de Ramon has yet to be introduced to the Oscar winner’s loved ones, she has received the stamp of approval from his friends.

“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” a second source exclusively told Us in January, noting that the University of Geneva alum is a “big hit with Brad’s friends.”

The insider added: “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”

De Ramon, for her part, has found a support system in Pitt amid her divorce from Paul Wesley.

“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” a third source told Us last month. “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything.”

De Ramon split from the Vampire Diaries alum, 40, in September 2022. Us broke the news on February 17 that Wesley filed for divorce from his former spouse. That same day, de Ramon filed her own paperwork. (The Fallen actor, meanwhile, has moved on romantically with model Natalie Kuckenburg.)

