Their next chapter together. Brad Pitt is looking forward to a future with Ines de Ramon following his split from Angelina Jolie and hers from Paul Wesley.

“He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about Pitt’s connection with de Ramon, 30.

According to the insider the actor, 59, has “grown closer” to the jewelry expert since they started seeing each other. Their connection comes four years after Pitt and Jolie, 47, finalized their divorce and amid de Ramon’s own divorce from Wesley, 40.

“[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules,” the source continues. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

Before his new relationship, the Babylon star made headlines for his ups and downs with Jolie. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014 after several years of dating, shocked the public when they called it quits in 2016.

Shortly before the Eternals star filed for divorce, Pitt was the subject of a child abuse investigation due to a past incident on the family’s jet. He was later cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The former couple, however, have been wrapped up in legal disputes including an ongoing battle for custody of their minor children and a clash over their French chateau and vineyard Miraval. (Jolie and Pitt, who were declared legally single in April 2019, share six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.)

In October 2022, the Wanted actress filed new court paperwork accusing Pitt of physical and emotional abuse during their marriage. In the legal docs, Jolie cited a fight she had with her ex-husband on the plane in September 2016 as the reason for their split.

“Throughout the long, overnight flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive to Jolie and their children, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15,” she claimed in the documents. “After that flight, for her family’s well-being, Jolie decided to file for divorce.”

Pitt, for his part, denied all allegations of abuse in a statement. “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” his lawyer Anne Kiley told Us at the time. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

The attorney added: “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Meanwhile, de Ramon and Wesley officially filed for divorce earlier this month. The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, revealed last year that they were parting ways. The Vampire Diaries alum has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg.

“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” the insider shares with Us.

With reporting by Sarah Jones