Brad Pitt’s relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie might be rocky amid their ongoing legal drama, but his romance with Ines de Ramon is still going strong.

“It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”

Pitt, 59, and Jolie, 48 — who finalized their divorce in 2019 — have been enmeshed in a legal battle over French winery Château Miraval since the Eternals actress sold her portion of the business in 2021. In a new complaint filed by Jolie’s former investment firm Nouvel, which holds her 50 percent stake in the company, Pitt was accused of “looting” and “stripping” Château Miraval’s assets in a “so-far successful” effort to “seize” control of the property, per court documents obtained by CNN on Monday, July 10.

The filing also alleged that the Babylon actor “has acted like a petulant child” since Jolie sold her shares, “refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business.” In response to the documents, a second source exclusively told Us that the “looter” claims against Pitt are “absurd,” adding, “It’s public knowledge that Brad has poured millions more into this business, building it from the ground up over the last decade.”

Pitt — who shares sons Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Knox, 14, and daughters Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 14, with Jolie — filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife in February 2022, claiming that Jolie illegally sold her Miraval shares after they previously agreed only to do so with each other’s approval.

Amid the courtroom drama, de Ramon has been a source of comfort for her beau, whom she was first linked to in November 2022.

“Ines is very compassionate and is there to show support no matter what,” the first insider shares. “They have a really healthy bond and things are going wonderfully.”

Pitt, for his part, has returned the jewelry designer’s kindness by supporting her amid her divorce from Paul Wesley.

“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything. He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship.”

De Ramon and Wesley, 40, announced their decision to separate after three years of marriage in September 2022. A rep for the exes told Us at the time that the decision was “mutual and occurred 5 months ago.”

Although de Ramon’s marriage with the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star didn’t work out, an insider told Us last month that the certified nutritionist is “really into Brad.” The insider added that de Ramon “even wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial” in honor of the Oscar winner. Anita Ko Jewelry — which has employed de Ramon as vice president since 2020 — features a collection of diamond-encrusted initial necklaces on their website.