Ines de Ramon is keeping Brad Pitt close to her heart in more ways than one.

The jewelry designer, 30, is “really into Brad” and “even wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. Anita Ko Jewelry — which has employed de Ramon as vice president since 2020 — features a collection of diamond-encrusted initial necklaces on their website.

The insider added that de Ramon and Pitt, 59, are “still going strong” seven months after first sparking romance rumors in November 2022. The duo have been spotted out and about together on several occasions, including at a February dinner party at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

“[Brad] seems to have found somebody who complements him on so many levels,” the source explains. “Not only do they spend as much time together as they can, but they’re both incredibly passionate about their work and living life to its fullest. … They are definitely in love and Brad’s friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Although the Moneyball actor is nearly three decades older than de Ramon, a second source told Us in January that the age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them,” noting that the health coach is a “big hit” with Pitt’s friends. “Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” the insider shared. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”

Prior to sparking a romantic connection with de Ramon, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. He shares six kids with the Maleficent star, 48: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

In September 2022, — amid his tumultuous legal battle with Jolie over their winery — Us confirmed that Pitt had gone out with Emily Ratajkowski several times following her September 2022 split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear McClard. (The model, 32, shares son Sylvester, 2, with the film producer, 36).

“Brad and Emily have been on a few dates and have been enjoying each other’s company,” a source told Us one month later. “He’s really enjoying the process of putting himself out there and going with the flow as a single guy. [He’s] taking his time before committing to anything serious.”

De Ramon, for her part, connected with the Ad Astra star on the heels of her split from Paul Wesley after three years of marriage. A rep for the former couple confirmed to Us in September 2022 that their “decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago.”

Wesley, 40, filed for divorce in February 2023 citing “irreconcilable differences.” A third source told Us at the time that Pitt “has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be.”

The insider continued: “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything. He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship.”