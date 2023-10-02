Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s “relationship is stronger than ever” as they inch toward their one-year anniversary, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 30, “spend almost all their free time together,” the insider says, noting that the jewelry designer has “become very close” with Pitt’s “inner circle of friends.”

While “things between them are going great,” the source tells Us Pitt isn’t ready to fully bring de Ramon into his family life.

“Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines,” the insider shares. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.”

Pitt shares six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 — with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former spouses split in 2016 and were declared legally single three years later.

“He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them,” the source continues, adding that the Fight Club actor is “happy” with where his and de Ramon’s relationships stands “and isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”

Pitt was first linked to de Ramon in November 2022 after they were seen attending a Bono concert together. Us confirmed the following month that the pair were “officially dating” and “having a great time in the early stages” of their romance.

As their relationship progressed, the Oscar winner bonded with de Ramon over their respective public divorces. (De Ramon split from Paul Wesley in September 2022 after three years of marriage. Five months later, the estranged couple both filed divorce papers.)

“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything.”

De Ramon returned the favor and showed support for Pitt as he battled Jolie, 48, over their French winery Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie began making headlines in February 2022 after Pitt accused Jolie of illegally selling her shares to the winery. The legal feud is ongoing.

“It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’s feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever,” a separate insider exclusively told Us in July. “If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones