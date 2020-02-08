Once upon a bromance. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been Hollywood royalty for decades, so it’s only fitting that their friendship is just as golden.

Despite being in the film industry for more than three decades each, it wasn’t until 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that the two stars acted alongside one another. In addition to making fans dreams come true, the two have brightened up the 2020 awards season with their dynamic.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt, 56, said during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards in January. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you, still.”

He concluded with a joke about the memorable scene in Titanic where Kate Winslet’s Rose left DiCaprio’s Jack to freeze in the water saying, “I would have shared the raft.”

When accepting the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the Fight Club actor again gave DiCaprio, 45, a shout-out, as well as fellow castmate Margot Robbie and his female costar’s feet.

During the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the Quentin Tarantino film in May, both stars gushed about working together.

“It was really great ease and really great fun,” the Inglourious Basterds star told reporters of working on the film with DiCaprio. “It’s that thing of knowing you’ve got the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you and there’s great relief in that.”

Pitt added: “We have kind of the same reference points, we came on at the same time, have similar experiences to laugh about and I hope we get to do it again, it was great fun.”

The Aviator actor commended his costar as well, noting there was an “incredible ease and comfort” about working with the Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor.

“Brad is not only a terrific actor, but he’s a professional. So when Quentin puts you in these improvised scenarios, we both have a foothold on our history and our character. I have to say it was incredibly easy — incredibly easy working with Brad,” DiCaprio said at the time. “And I think we together forged, hopefully, a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together.”

When they aren’t singing each other’s praises at awards shows or during a press tour, the two hang out as friends. They have a shared love of pottery, which they reportedly are said to do together at Pitt’s house during boys’ nights, The Sun reported in July 2019.

Career-wise, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wasn’t the first time that these two have crossed paths.

Both actors have one show to thank for their initial push into the limelight … Growing Pains. Pitt appeared on the series in both 1987 and 1989 while DiCaprio joined the main cast as Luke Brower in 1991.

Even though they never acted alongside one another on the show, they both skyrocketed to fame a few years after they appeared on it.

Check out the video above to see how Pitt and DiCaprio’s bromance has evolved over the years.