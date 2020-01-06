The bromance is real! Brad Pitt gave a special shout-out to his “partner in crime,” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio, during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

“I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino,” Pitt, 56, said of the film’s writer and director as he took the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. “The man, the myth, the legend, for this experience, for the film, one I’ll never forget. Thank you, my brother, I really appreciate it.”

The Fight Club star then mentioned DiCaprio, “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely and I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you, still. I would have shared the raft.”

Pitt’s off-the-cuff Titanic joke sent the audience into stitches as he referenced the iconic final scene where Kate Winslet’s Rose left DiCaprio’s Jack to freeze to death. There was no room on the wooden door she was floating away on after the boat sank.

The Titanic alum, 45, was also nominated that night for his role in the Tarantino-led box office smash. However, DiCaprio lost to Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton.

Despite his own loss, the Wolf of Wall Street star couldn’t have been happier as he watched his friend’s special moment from the crowd. Also proud of the now two-time Golden Globe winner was Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was spotted giving a standing ovation after his name was announced.

Fans were curious to see how the exes would interact at the awards show, 15 years after their divorce after five years of marriage. Although their separation was messy due to his romance with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie, Pitt wasn’t worried that the potential run-in with his the Morning Show star, 50, would be awkward.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” the Moneyball star told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand! That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Years after their split, the exes have made an effort to stay friends. Pitt was even spotted at the Dumplin’ actress’ 50th birthday party in February 2019 and her holiday party in December.