Brad Pitt added more weight to his trophy shelf on Sunday, January 19, picking up a 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt, 56, took the stage with a smile after receiving a generous round of applause from famous faces in the room — including his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt began in his speech for Male Actor in a Supporting Role. “Thank you, my brothers, my sisters. This means so much. More than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing. So I thank you. I want to thank my co-stars — Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet … Seriously, Quentin [Tarantino] has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A.”

The Ad Astra star continued, “We all know what we do is a team sport, and we elevate each other. And I got to work with some amazing people. Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota [Fanning], Tim[othy Olyphant]. Where are you guys? Ms. [Julia] Butters. Margaret Qualley. Austin Butler. You elevated my game. I certainly hope I did the same for you. Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

Aniston, who later won the SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, laughed at her ex’s candid joke. The pair were married from 2000 to 2005.

“Listen, I love our community so much. It has been amazing to me. I have met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen,” Pitt concluded. “We know moments of grace. We have had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We have all had a laugh at our ridiculousness. We know funny, and we bring that to the screen. And I think that is a worthy endeavor.”

Pitt has received seven SAG Award nominations in the past, getting nods for his lead roles in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball and for being part of the acting ensembles of Babel, Benjamin Button, Inglorious Basterds, 12 Years a Slave and The Big Short. He and his Inglorious Basterds costars won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture prize in 2010.

In addition to his two 2020 SAG nominations, Pitt’s work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also earned him nominations for this year’s Academy Awards and BAFTA Awards and a win for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture earlier this month.

Pitt praised both Tarantino, 56, and DiCaprio, 45, in his Golden Globes acceptance speech on January 5. “I have to start by thanking the man himself, Mr. Quentin Tarantino,” he said. “The man, the myth, the legend, for this experience, for the film, one I’ll never forget. Thank you, my brother, I really appreciate it.”

He went on: “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely, and I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you, still.”

The actor also threw in a reference to DiCaprio’s role in Titanic, telling him, “I would have shared the raft.”