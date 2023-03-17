Feast Your Eyes on Quinta Brunson’s Dainty Style Evolution: Photos

Quinta Brunson is taking the TV and fashion world by storm. In addition to making her mark as a talented small screen writer, the comedian has garnered a reputation as an It Girl.

Brunson proved she is one to watch throughout the 2023 awards season, dazzling Us in the most beautiful and breathtaking designs.

For the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2023, the Abbott Elementary creator looked like a goth Barbie in a black and pink tulle dress by Christian Siriano. The floor-length garb featured a sweetheart neckline and a billowing skirt. Quinta complemented the number with a sleek ponytail and a smoky eye.

A month later she shimmered at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in a strapless dress by Dundas. The metallic masterpiece mimicked a mosaic pattern with mirrored jewels throughout. Brunson teamed the garment with silver sandal heels and icy glam.

She showed style lovers her wild side at the Billboard Women in Music celebration in March 2023, wearing an animal print halter gown by Sergio Hudson. The glistening frock featured coffee-colored sparkles and clung to the producer’s curves. That same month, she attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood soirée in Los Angeles, wearing a pretty pink frock by Greta Constantine. The regal piece was equipped with princess-like sleeves and a flared hem.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023, Brunson looked like a walking bouquet in custom Dolce & Gabbana. The dress was the picture of spring as it was covered in pink, white and orange flowers. The selection was finished with a satin overlay at the bodice that covered the gown’s sexy one-shoulder strap.

Brunson’s stylist Bryon Javar is the mastermind behind her eye-catching style statements. The two began working together in 2022 with the fashion expert pushing Brunson to take fashion risks. Javar has also worked his magic on Marsai Martin, Karrueche, Winnie Harlow, Yung Miami and Patti LaBelle.

The A Black Lady Sketch alum opened up about her future in fashion, telling Harper’s Bazaar in January 2023: “We’re in a new period. I don’t know how, but I just decided that in my mind.”

She added: “I have been expressing that to Byron that I kind of want to reel it in a little bit, get a little serious, get a little classic.”

Keep scrolling to see Brunson’s style evolution: