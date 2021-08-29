Marsai Martin: Inside A Day in My Life

On the go! Marsai Martin may be just like Us, but her day-to-day is nonstop, especially while filming an all-new season of Black-ish.

“It’s such a bittersweet feeling,” the 17-year-old star, who plays Diane Johnson on the comedy, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. The show will end with its eighth season, which has yet to receive a premiere date.

However, the long-running ABC show isn’t Martin’s only gig at the moment.

“I’ve got a lot of projects in the works, and a full day of work,” the Vampirina alum says, noting that promotion for her role voicing Liberty in Paw Patrol: The Movie has recently been filling her days.

The Texas native — who is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history — tries to keep things light as much as possible while working, which is why she doesn’t mind her 4-year-old sister, Cyndi, tagging along for photo shoots.

“My little sister is always camera ready,” she explains, noting there is “never a dull moment on set with her.”

The Little star is also the host of In the Know’s Money With Marsai web series. The show, which focuses on how to manage money and become a personal finance pro, is available to stream on Facebook Watch.

Martin’s busy schedule don’t stop there: She is currently working as an executive producer on both Free to Fall and Saturdays and runs her Genius production company.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty surreal,” the star said during BET’s Genius Talks panel in June 2019. “I don’t even look at it as an office. I look at it more as a place where I can be myself and be creative. It’s like a place where I can brainstorm [and] have a great time with my team. Just have fun and be professional while we do it.”

She added: “I don’t see myself as the boss because I still have parents with me. They’re president and vice president. We all work as a family, so I call it, like, a family unit, a family group. We all have amazing minds.”

Want to know how else Goldie and Bear alum spends her time? Scroll down to see what a typical day in her life as a working actress looks like: