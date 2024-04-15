TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dead at 36

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died at the age of 36.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share,” Kyle’s mom, Jacquie Cohen Roth, wrote via LinkedIn on Monday, April 15. “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.”

Jacquie added that Kyle “loved and lived fiercely.”

“Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days,” she wrote. “Be kind to one another please.”

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Kyle’s sister Lindsay Roth also took to social media to pay tribute, noting that the family doesn’t know what happened yet.

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts.”

Lindsay noted that she was here to “talk and share memories” about Kyle, and promised to notify her followers with any memorial plans.

“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now,” she concluded. “Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul’s smooth transition are welcomed.”

In the comments section of the post, actress Julia Fox expressed her condolences. “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her,” Fox, 34, wrote. “I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Kyle’s cousin Laura Feibelman also shared a sweet upload via Instagram, noting that the TikToker is “dearly missed by many.”

“Full of life, likely the most passionate person I will ever know,” Laura wrote on Monday. “Grateful to have visited her across state lines the past few years & she came out to one of my shows when we took this.”

Kyle rose to fame on the social media platform by uploading celebrity gossip videos with her catchphrase, “You want more, I’ll give you more.”

In her latest post earlier this month, Kyle asked her TikTok followers if they remembered when JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval were “on that reality show together.” (Kyle was referring to the pair’s appearance on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which aired in 2023.)

Kyle, who wrote via X in July 2021 that she was a colon cancer survivor, previously shared her health woes in an Instagram upload. “3 major abdominal surgeries. 1 reconstructive shoulder surgery. Over a dozen broken bones,” she wrote in February. “One torn meniscus. Several car accidents. Even more concussions. Collegiate lacrosse. Soccer at elementary school recess. 3 missing internal organs. BUT LOTS OF BAD ASS F–KING SCARS.”