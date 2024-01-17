Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Dead at 46

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died at the age of 46, one day after experiencing a medical emergency.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević’s sudden passing,” the Golden State Warriors wrote in a statement shared via X on Wednesday, January 17. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

The statement concluded by noting that the team is grieving alongside Milojević’s wife, Natasa, and their two children, Nikola and Masa.

Milojević suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday, January 16, while with the NBA team in Salt Lake City as they prepared to face off against the Utah Jazz. Milojević had a heart attack while attending a private dinner with the team and was rushed to the hospital. The game, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Before becoming a coach, Milojević played international basketball for 14 years. After a successful coaching stint in Europe, he joined the Warriors’ coaching staff in 2021. Milojević earned his first NBA championship in 2022 and became the second Serbian assistant coach to win an NBA ring. He was in the third year of his contract.

Warriors head coach Steven Kerr shared a statement about Milojević’s “devastating” passing and reflected on his relationship with his colleague.

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy,” Kerr said via a Warriors press release. “We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

After Milojević’s death made headlines, the basketball community and fans honored the late athlete via social media. Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski paid tribute to his coach.

“You changed my life in such a short time. The most important thing you ever told me was to just smile!” Podziemski, 20, wrote via X. “Your joy and laughs will forever be missed. Shine down on us from heaven.”

Vasilije Micić, who currently plays with the Oklahoma City Thunder, played for Milojević on the Serbian national team. He paid his respects to his former coach.

“My good Deki. Rest in peace,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the twosome in Serbia. “Thank you for everything.”