Tisa Farrow, the younger sister of Mia Farrow, has died. She was 72.

“If there is a Heaven, undoubtedly my beautiful sister Tisa is being welcomed there,” Mia, 78, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 11. “She was the best of us — I have never met a more generous and loving person. She loved life & never complained. Ever.”

Mia noted that Tisa “died unexpectedly” in her sleep on Wednesday, January 10. “This is a hard time for all of us who admire and love her so deeply,” Mia added in her social media note.

Tisa was the youngest Farrow sibling alongside Mia, director John Farrow, Prudence Farrow, Stephanie Farrow, Patrick Farrow and Michael Farrow. Tisa followed in Mia’s footsteps and pursued a career as an actress, appearing in 1978’s Fingers, 1979’s Winter Kills and more.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We've Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“I have no advantages,” Tisa previously told The New York Times in 1970 about being an actress like her older sibling. “I spent a long time going around town trying out for commercials, and I didn’t get one. I would always run into some career woman who disliked me right away because she didn’t like my sister Mia.”

Tisa later became an ER nurse and is survived by husband Terry Deane. Tisa and Deane shared son Jason, who died in 2018.

“She was a nurse for 27 years, a wonderful sister to Steffi, Prudence and me, a devoted mother to Jason, who died in Iraq, Bridget and little grandson Kylor — the lights of her life,” Mia added via Instagram.

Tisa previously told the Times that she was always “the baby” of the family. “Even when mom introduces me to people, she calls, ‘Baby, come here baby,’” she recalled in 1970.

Many Hollywood stars took to Mia’s Instagram comments on Thursday to pay tribute to Tisa.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

“I’m so so sorry. I can’t even imagine how much you must miss her,” Mary McCormack wrote to the Rosemary’s Baby star. “I wish I could hug you. Sending all of my love to you and all of Tisa’s family. ❤️.”

Lesley Warren, for her part, added, “Ohhhh, Mia, I’m so very sorry for this shocking and devastating loss. My love and prayers for grace for you and your family.”

Donna Murphy, Tatum O’Neal and John Benjamin Hickey were among the other stars who shared their condolences.

“I am so sorry Mia. My love and sympathy to you and your family,” Hickey, 60, commented.