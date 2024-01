Broadway legend Chita Rivera has died at age 91.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera,” her friend Merle Frimark shared in a statement on Tuesday, January 30, per People. “My dear friend of over 40 years was 91.”

A separate statement from Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, revealed that Rivera died “after a brief illness.”

Story developing …