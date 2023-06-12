Broadway’s biggest night is back! The 2023 Tony Awards were held on Sunday, June 11, at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin kicked off the night as they hosted The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show on Pluto TV. The first winners of the night were announced, and Jennifer Grey presented a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre to her father, Joel Grey.

Oscar winner (and Tony nominee) Ariana DeBose led the second part of the night, which aired at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Scroll down to see the complete list of nominees and winners at the 76th annual Tony Awards:

Kimberly Akimbo Wins Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Leopoldstadt Wins Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Parade Wins Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog Wins Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Kimberly Akimbo — David Linsay-Abaire Wins Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet — David West Read

New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked — Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire Wins Best Original Score

Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, Lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

KPop — Music & Lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked — Music and Lyrics by Brandi Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar) Wins Best Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog)

Corey Hawkins (Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog)

Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy)

Wendell Pierce (Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman)

J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) Wins Best Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle (Some Like It Hot)

Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Brian D’Arcy James (Into the Woods)

Ben Platt (Parade)

Colton Ryan (New York, New York)

Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo) Wins Best Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Sara Bareilles (Into the Woods)

Lorna Courtney (& Juliet)

Micaela Diamond (Parade)

Jodie Comer (Prima Facie) Wins Best Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain (A Doll’s House)

Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976)

Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders)

Alex Newell (Shucked) Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon (Shucked)

Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo)

Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot)

Jordan Donica (Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot)

Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) Wins Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester (Into the Woods)

Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot)

Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet)

Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt) Wins Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper (Ain’t No Mo’)

Samuel L. Jackson (August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson)

Arian Moayed (A Doll’s House)

David Zayas (Cost of Living)

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter (Some Like It Hot) Win Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro (Shucked)

John Clancy (Kimberly Akimbo)

Jason Howland (Shucked)

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis (New York, New York)

Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) Wins Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford (Fat Ham)

Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’)

Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living)

Kara Young (Cost of Living)

Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt) Wins Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali (Fat Ham)

Jo Bonney (Cost of Living)

Jamie Lloyd (A Doll’s House)

Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo’)

Max Webster (Life of Pi)

Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot) Wins Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Susan Stroman (New York, New York)

Jennifer Weber (& Juliet)

Jennifer Weber (KPop)

Michael Arden (Parade) Wins Best Direction of a Musical

Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods)

Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot)

Jack O’Brien (Shucked)

Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo)

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi) Win Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether (Prima Facie)

Rachel Hauck (Good Night, Oscar)

Richard Hudson (Leopoldstadt)

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon (A Christmas Carol)

Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York) Wins Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mimi Lien (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions (Lerner & Lowe’s Camelot)

Scott Pask (Shucked)

Scott Pask (Some Like It Hot)

Tim Lutkin (Life of Pi) Wins Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin (Leopoldstadt)

Natasha Chivers (Prima Facie)

Jon Clark (A Doll’s House)

Bradley King (Fat Ham)

Jen Schriever (Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman)

Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol)

Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) Wins Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington (New York, New York)

Lap Chi Chu (Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot)

Heather Gilbert (Parade)

Howard Hudson (& Juliet)

Natasha Katz (Some Like It Hot)

Brigitte Reiffenstuel (Leopoldstadt) Wins Best Costume Design of a Musical

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Life of Pi)

Dominique Fawn Hill (Fat Ham)

Emilio Sosa (Ain’t No Mo’)

Emilio (Good Night, Oscar)

Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot) Wins Best Costume Design of a Musical

Susan Hilferty (Parade)

Jennifer Moeller (Lerner & Lowe’s Camelot)

Paloma Young (& Juliet)

Donna Zakowska (New York, New York)

Carolyn Downing (Life of Pi) Wins Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams (Ain’t No Mo’)

Joshua D. Reid (A Christmas Carol)

Ben and Max Ringham (A Doll’s House)

Ben and Max Ringham (Prima Facie)

Nevin Steinberg (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) Wins Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada (New York, New York)

John Shivers (Shucked)

Scott Lehrer and Alex Heumann (Into the Woods)

Gareth Owen (& Juliet)