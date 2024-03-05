Janelle Brown’s son Garrison died at age 25.

Kody Brown confirmed the news on Tuesday, March 5. “Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” he shared via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Police arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on the morning of Tuesday, March 5, after receiving a report of a death, Us Weekly can confirm. The officers discovered him dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The police told the outlet that foul play is not suspected, and it is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Law enforcement also told Us that Garrison’s brother, Gabriel, found Garrison’s body.

Garrison, whose legal name is Robert Garrison, was one of six children Janelle, 54, shared with Kody. The twosome are also the parents of Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. Garrison appeared on Sister Wives starting in 2010 alongside his parents and siblings.

Over the years, Garrison had a rocky relationship with his father which was documented on the reality series. Sister Wives documented that Garrison and Gabriel didn’t agree with Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules.

Meanwhile, Kody wanted his sons to apologize to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, after he claimed they were mean to her and he said the boys would not be welcomed at family events if they refused. (Kody legally married Robyn in 2014 after his legal divorce from his first wife, Meri Brown, so he could adopt Robyn’s children from a prior relationship.)

Despite dropping the demand for an apology in season 18, Garrison, Gabriel and Kody still had a strained relationship. In a November 2023 episode of Sister Wives, Kody shared that he was “pretty sad” that he was not close with either Garrison or Gabriel anymore. However, Janelle was hopeful that the trio would make amends in the future.

“Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace, because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” Janelle exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.