Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky is paying his respects to his The Agency coworker Christian Oliver following his tragic death.

“Christian, Madita and Annik, you will be missed,” Umansky, 53, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, January 7, referring to the actor and his two daughters who died in a plane crash. “May you rest in peace.”

Umansky added: “My prayers are with you and your entire Agency family. You are a great friend, father, husband, actor and agent. You made us laugh, you care more than most. You are missed and loved.”

Umansky, who owns global real estate brokerage The Agency, added an audio snippet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to his upload.

News broke on Friday, January 5, that Oliver (born Christian Klepser) had died at the age of 51 in a fatal plane crash. The Speed Racer actor had been traveling in the Caribbean with his two daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, when the plane had engine trouble and fell into the ocean. The aircraft’s pilot also died onboard in the accident. An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

Oliver is survived by his wife, Jessica Klepser, with whom he shared Madita and Annik. Oliver and his daughters are also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in his native Germany.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” Klepser wrote in an Instagram statement on Friday. “Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

She continued, “The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. … [Christian’s] loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

Klepser’s statement was posted via WundaBar Pilates’ account. She works for the fitness franchise as a regional manager in California.

“I am blessed to have had Madita and Annik in our lives for many years, and cherish the memories of pool parties, sleepovers, school performances and Disneyland trips to hold in my heart,” Amy Jordan, who owns WundaBar Pilates, later wrote on the firm’s Instagram, noting it has been an “extraordinarily difficult time” for Klepser. “My focus at this time will be on supporting Jessica and my daughter, who was Annik’s best friend.”