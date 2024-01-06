Christian Oliver’s wife, Jessica Klepser, is mourning the death of her husband and their two daughters after a fatal plane crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” Klepser wrote in a Friday, January 5, Instagram statement shared by WundaBar Pilates.

News broke earlier on Friday that Oliver (born Christian Klepser) had died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash in the Caribbean. The Speed Racer star was traveling with his and Klepser’s two daughters, 12-year-old Madita and 10-year-old Annik. The aircraft pilot also died in the accident.

According to Klepser, Madita and Annik had been vacationing with Oliver in the Caribbean for the winter holidays. The single-engine plane that they were flying home in had engine trouble and fell into the ocean. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances,” Klepser added in her social media statement. “Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

She continued, “The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. … [Christian’s] loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

Oliver, Madita and Annik are survived by Klepser, as well as their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Klepser’s statement was posted by Amy Jordan, who owns WundaBar Pilates. Klepser works for the franchise as a regional manager in California.

“I am blessed to have had Madita and Annik in our loves for many years, and cherish the memories of pool parties, sleepovers, school performances and Disneyland trips to hold in my heart,” Jordan said in her own statement, adding it has been an “extraordinarily difficult time” for Klepser. “My focus at this time will be on supporting Jessica and my daughter, who was Annik’s best friend.”

Klepser requested further “privacy at this difficult time,” with Jordan directing Instagram users to a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover the cost of Oliver and the girls’ memorial service.

Oliver, who hailed from Germany, made his acting debut in 1994, playing Brian Keller in Saved by the Bell: The New Class. He later starred in the likes of Speed Racer and Valkyrie. In addition to working as an actor, Oliver was a real estate agent in Beverly Hills.