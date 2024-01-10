Designated Survivor alum Adan Canto’s wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, is paying tribute to her late husband.

On Tuesday, January 9, Stephanie took to Instagram and quoted Bible verse Matthew 6:19-21: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

She added a broken heart emoji, writing, “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon.”

Adan died on Monday, January 8, after a private battle with appendiceal cancer. He was 42.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” his reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint said in a statement to Deadline on Tuesday. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

In addition to Stephanie, Adan is survived by their two kids: Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 21 months.

In his last post on June 2022, Adan was all smiles as he posed with his family while they lay on a picnic blanket. “Happy Father’s Day! I’ve been blessed with mine,” he wrote via Instagram.

Adan launched his career in Mexico as a singer-songwriter before transitioning to work in the U.S. He went on to star in a number of series and films, including the 2013 Fox drama series The Following, the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past and the 2015 series Blood & Oil.

The Mexican-American actor is best known for his role as vice presidential candidate Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor. He also starred in the 2020 film Bruised, which was Halle Berry’s directorial debut.

“I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart,” Berry, 57, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a close-up snap of the late actor. (In addition to Bruised, the pair collaborated on X-Men when Berry starred as Storm and Adan played Sunspot.)

Most recently, Adan was cast on the Fox series The Cleaning Lady in 2022, with production on season 3 beginning December 2023. While Canto’s health prevented him from filming, he was expected to reprise his role later in the season.