Former WWE Wrestler Michael ‘Virgil’ Jones Dead at 61

Former WWE superstar Michael Jones, known as Virgil in the ring, died on Wednesday, February 28. He was 61.

Wrestling referee Mark Charles III, a.k.a. The Count, announced Jones’ passing via Facebook, writing, “My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more.”

Charles shared that “Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning.” He asked that the late wrestler’s friends and fans “pray for him and for his family.” Charles added: “May his memory be eternal!”

Jones’ official Instagram account also shared the news of his death on Wednesday, writing, “This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away.”

His team added: “There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike. 💔 🍝 💰.”

Jones’ death came just weeks after it was reported that he suffered “several strokes,” which the Daily Mail has since confirmed.

Over the past few years, Jones’ health had been failing. In April 2022, he revealed via X that he recently suffered two strokes and was diagnosed with dementia. In May 2022, he announced he was also battling stage 2 colon cancer.

While Jones struggled with his health recently, he was a goal post for peak physical fitness in the 1980s and 1990s when he was a professional wrestler.

Jones began his wrestling career under the name Soul Train Jones in 1985. He had his first World Wrestling Federation (WWF) match in 1986 and in 1987 he rose to fame in the WWE world when he was introduced as Virgil, the bodyguard for Ted DiBiase, a.k.a. The Million Dollar Man.

As his alter ego, Jones would defend DiBiase, 70, in the ring and often take hits as the bodyguard character. In 1991, Jones’ Virgil defeated DiBiase at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

In 1996, Jones joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a member of the New World Order. At the time, he dropped the name Virgil and began performing under the moniker Vincent. Jones retired from active competition in 2000 but returned to the ring in 2010 for an episode of WWE’s Raw. He competed on and off for years and officially retired in 2020.